Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €89.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €40.58 ($43.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.33 and its 200 day moving average is €59.76. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.