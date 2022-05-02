DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.09

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.09 ($4.31) and last traded at €4.18 ($4.40), with a volume of 475089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €4.25 ($4.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

