DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.09

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.09 ($4.31) and last traded at €4.18 ($4.40), with a volume of 475089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €4.25 ($4.47).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)
