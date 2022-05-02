Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,271,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Shares of DEO opened at $198.68 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

