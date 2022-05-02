Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $23.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

FANG stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,070. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

