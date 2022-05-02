Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $386,592.12

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $386,592.12 and $3,227.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009981 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00214490 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

