Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,614. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

