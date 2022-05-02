DinoExchange Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoExchange (DINO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $311,113.28 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.16 or 0.07327420 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042426 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

