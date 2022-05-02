Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.68

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 2894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.6% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

