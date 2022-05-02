Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.68

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 2894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.6% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

