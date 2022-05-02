Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.29

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.29 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 6856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

