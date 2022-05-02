Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 384.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.