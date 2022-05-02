DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $11.16. 2,703,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

