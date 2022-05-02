Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $234.91. 36,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

