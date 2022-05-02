Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, reaching $162.45. 1,583,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

