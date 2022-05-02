Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $85.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. 31,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,092. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

