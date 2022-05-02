Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.59 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

