Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.