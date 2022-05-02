Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 672,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 392,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

