Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $116.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $115.47 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.