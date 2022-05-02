Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $324,000 Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NVE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NVE by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $46.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

NVEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

