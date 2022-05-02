Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $276,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $265.49 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.36 and a 200 day moving average of $299.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

