Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

