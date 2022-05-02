Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $133.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $132.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

