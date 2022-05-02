DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 583,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,349,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

