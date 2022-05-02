DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 53.3% in April

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.26.

DSDVY traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.17. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

