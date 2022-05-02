Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $21,773.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

