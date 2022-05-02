DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $451,787.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00011508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00216250 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00444235 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 295.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,269.03 or 1.88479109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

