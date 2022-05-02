Dvision Network (DVI) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dvision Network (DVI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $109.45 million and $1.56 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,996,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

