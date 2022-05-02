Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.