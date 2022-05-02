e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00255670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001417 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,091 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,928 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

