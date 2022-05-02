Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $848.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

