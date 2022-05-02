Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.49 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTE. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

