Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.86. 33,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.