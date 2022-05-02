EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 120% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $202,538.12 and approximately $232.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,622.15 or 1.00022130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

