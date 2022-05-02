Efforce (WOZX) Price Hits $0.10

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Efforce has a market cap of $54.81 million and approximately $627,265.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00101670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00028447 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling Efforce

