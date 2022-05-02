Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $152.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Elastic stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

