Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,226,200.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $118.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

