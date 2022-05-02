Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,207 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.