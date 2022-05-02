Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $58.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

