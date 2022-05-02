Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,406 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

