Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,897 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

