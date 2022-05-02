Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

ELS opened at $77.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

