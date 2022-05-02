Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 154.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

