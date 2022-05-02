Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.43 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

