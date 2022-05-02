Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

