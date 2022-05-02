Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

