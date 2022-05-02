Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

NYSE:BG opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

