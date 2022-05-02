Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.02 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.