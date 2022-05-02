Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.