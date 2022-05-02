Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,066,000 after acquiring an additional 717,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

