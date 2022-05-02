Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.76

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 25876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

